How to Go To War By Accident

Most wars happen: sometimes because a predator sees an easy target (Mexican-American War 1846, Korea 1951), sometimes because it is believed God or some ideology decreed it (The Crusades, Iraq 2003), sometimes because domestic politics demand it (War of 1812, Israel-Lebanon 2006), and sometimes because of stupid accidents (World War I). Amazingly, the last two years has opened the possibility for several wars to break out via the stupid mistake route. North Korea, Venezuela, Israel-Palestine, and India-Pakistan all fit the …