St. Thomas Hellenic School Graduation in Cherry Hill

By TNH Staff June 3, 2019

The St. Thomas Hellenic School graduates toss their caps as their teachers and the V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis look on outside of the church which is currently under renovation. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill held its 6th grade graduation ceremony on June 2 with the blessings of the V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis. After seven years of study, the 27 students received their diplomas with great joy and pride in their accomplishment.

The keynote speaker Alexandros Kokolis and the school’s principal Panagiota Delimaris, noted, among other things, the importance of the young people’s participation in community events so that the Greek language and our traditions can be maintained.

The church is currently under renovation which made the graduation even more significant since the church will soon be even more impressive as a center for religious services, education, and culture, as well as a torchbearer and jewel of the community. The project is expected to be completed in October 2019.

The St. Thomas Hellenic School graduates in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The St. Thomas Hellenic School graduates with their teachers and the V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis outside of the church which is currently under renovation. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, teacher Theodora Gara, Valedictorians Evelyn Buonamici and Eleni Hristoforatou, and teacher Anastasios Fakinos at the St. Thomas Hellenic School graduation in Cherry Hill. Photo: Steve Lambrou
The St. Thomas Hellenic School graduates with their teachers and the V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis. Photo: Steve Lambrou
