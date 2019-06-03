St. Thomas Hellenic School Graduation in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The St. Thomas Hellenic School in Cherry Hill held its 6th grade graduation ceremony on June 2 with the blessings of the V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis. After seven years of study, the 27 students received their diplomas with great joy and pride in their accomplishment.

The keynote speaker Alexandros Kokolis and the school’s principal Panagiota Delimaris, noted, among other things, the importance of the young people’s participation in community events so that the Greek language and our traditions can be maintained.

The church is currently under renovation which made the graduation even more significant since the church will soon be even more impressive as a center for religious services, education, and culture, as well as a torchbearer and jewel of the community. The project is expected to be completed in October 2019.