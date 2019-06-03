SNF Issues Statement in Μemory of Dr. André Gerolymatos

“It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of André Gerolymatos, who was Professor of History and Director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, SNF says in its announcement.

“Dr. Gerolymatos also held the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC Chair in Hellenic studies.

“Dr. Gerolymatos’s tireless efforts were instrumental in making the Centre, and by extension Simon Fraser University, one of the foremost contributors to the field of Hellenic studies. His work was integral to ensuring that it would have the human capital, through a robust suite of permanently endowed faculty positions, to make it a lasting dynamo of research and pedagogy. He began his tenure as Director of the Centre in 2011.

“Dr. Gerolymatos’s own research specialized in Greek military and diplomatic history, ranging in subject matter from military intelligence gathering in Classical Greece to American and Soviet involvement in the Greek Civil War. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Classics from Loyola College and Concordia University, then a Masters in Classics followed by a Doctorate in History from McGill University. In addition to his overlapping academic roles, he also served as a member of the Canadian Advisory Council on National Security.

“The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) enjoyed a long partnership with Dr. Gerolymatos, and he joined us in Athens to speak at the annual SNF Conference in 2013 and 2017. At the latter, he gave an engaging talk entitled “Beyond Wonder: The Infinite and the Lure of Cyber Space.”

“We share our deep condolences with his family and with his colleagues.”

Source: SNF