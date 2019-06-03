After SYRIZA Run-Off Losses, Tsipras Learns to Lose

ATHENS – Still smarting from a second round of big losses in a week in elections for Greek municipalities, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras chalked it up to politics and said one “must know how to win but also know how to lose.”

That came as he visited the the campaign kiosk of SYRIZA regional and municipal candidates Rena Dourou and Nasos Iliopoulos in central Syntagma square and said what was important after another drubbing was “to get back up.”

Uncharacteristically, he congratulated major opposition New Democracy candidates who won key positions across the country, unseating SYRIZA governors and officials, including Dourou, who’s facing prosecution for negligence in the response to the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people in areas north of Athens, including the seaside village of Mati.

“We now unite our forces for the mother of all battles, the national elections,” he added, the July 7 snap polls he called after a first round of thumpings in the May 26 local and European Parliament elections in a bid to ward off what could be a rout even though he tried to persuade voters to bring him back by giving pension bonuses and cutting taxes.

That came after his government had cut benefits and raised taxes to satisfy the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) but gave in to get a third bailout in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($96.19 billion) that came with more crushing measures he swore to reject but imposed.

New Democracy held a 9.5 percent margin in the elections so far and the latest poll that coincided with the runoff showed it was holding at 9 percent, according to the firm Pulse that broadcast the results on SKAI TV.

With the July 7 race little more than a month off, New Democracy was given 31.5-36.5 percent support, compared to 22.5-27.5 percent for SYRIZA, with Tsipras paying the price for four years of reneging on anti-austerity vows.

Third was the center-left wobby coalition Movement for Change (KINAL) with 6.5-9.5 percent, but that was before former PASOK Socialist leader, whose former party officials lead the new movement, quit and said KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata was making a move to join with SYRIZA.

In fourth was the neo-Nazi ultra-nationalist, super-extreme rightist Golden Dawn at 4.5-6.5 percent, although all its 15 Members of Parliament and dozens of members are in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, one member accused of murdering anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in September, 2013.

In a surprise showing, the new ultra-religious, extreme nationalist, pro-Russia Greek Solution party of TV pitchman Kyriakos Velopoulos was polling fifth at 3-5 percent, while former finance minister and SYRIZA outcast dissident Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party had 2-4 percent, with a chance of getting above the 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament.

On the outs are three parties now in Parliament, To Potami (The River) which said it won’t even run after essentially disappearing in the May 26 votes; the Union of Centrists and the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of former defense minister Panos Kammenos, vanishing in surveys after joining SYRIZA as a coalition junior partner before pulling out earlier this year in opposition to Tsipras giving away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly renamed North Macedonia.