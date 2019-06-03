Varoufakis Says SYRIZA Loss Paved by Political Waffling

Continuing to torment his old boss, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s thumping in May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the Eurpoean Parliament – and June 2 runoffs – was because the Premier went back and forth on his changing messages.

“SYRIZA never had deep roots in local government. But it chiefly paid for the inconsistencies of the past four years,” Varoufakis told SKAI TV. He has kept sniping at Tsipras, who forced him out as finance chief to satisfy the country’s European creditors and Eurozone officials who said they couldn’t work with the pugnacious Varoufakis, who stuck to his guns in opposing austerity as Tsipras reneged on his promises to do so as well.

Varoufakis said his DiEM25 party would enter Greece’s Parliament in the July 7 snap elections despite low standings in surveys as another ousted SYRIZA dissident who formed a party but failed to attract voters in big numbers.

Asked about possible alliances with other parties in the event that his party succeeds, Varoufakis said he could conceivably cooperate with both conservative New Democracy and leftist SYRIZA – but only on his own terms, although it’s unlikely whoever wins would court him.

Tsipras was elected on the back of promises to fight the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) but gave in to get a third bailout in the summer of 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($96.19 billion) that came with more crushing measures he swore to reject but imposed.

That then saw him saying he continued to oppose what he had done while saying he had no choice but still telling voters he was on the side of workers, pensioners and the poor whom he hit hardest after vowing to save them but then didn’t.