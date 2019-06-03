Trump, First Lady to Meet Queen Elizabeth II (Video)

By Associated Press June 3, 2019

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Winfield House, the residence of the US Ambassador, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump is poised to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will begin their two-day state visit with a reception and lunch at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Trump is expected to be greeted with significant protests throughout his time in London.

The lunch with the monarch should largely be free of the thorny political issues that await Trump later in his visit to London, including meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May just days before she steps aside as the head of her political party.

President Donald Trump salutes an honor guard as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the start of a three day state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, wave as they board Air Force One as they depart Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is going to London, France and Ireland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
