PM Tsipras: “We Must Now Join Forces for the Mother of all Battles”

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras congratulated all the winners of the second and final round of Sunday’s municipal and regional elections regardless of whether they were supported by SYRIZA or not and said that he expects them to make better cities , region and local communities in their four-year term.

The premier stressed that “we must now join forces for the mother of all battles, the national elections.”

“In politics as in life” Tsipras said, “it is important to know how to win and to know how to lose,” but the most important of all is “to stand up and keep fighting.”