Mitsotakis: ND Supported Candidates Elected in 12 of 13 Regions

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening after the results of the second round of the local administration elections, said that candidates supported by ND were elected in twelve of the country’s thirteen regions including Attica, where almost half of Greece’s population resides.

The result of last week’s European elections, which gave ND a 9.7 pct lead over ruling SYRIZA, “paved the way for a great political change,” Mitsotakis said stressing that in five weeks’ time Greeks will be making a decisive choice for the country’s future.

Mitsotakis said that he will be touring the country, on the front line, for a civilised electoral race, based on truths, plans and arguments “with guide our commitments for growth, more jobs, lower taxes, and a more efficient state” he concluded.