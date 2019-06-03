Defections Rock KINAL After Venizelos Quits, Says SYRIZA Taking Over Party

ATHENS – The surprise departure of former PASOK Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos from the Center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) after he said the party was going to be an arm of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA led to three other officials also quitting.

KINAL includes veterans of PASOK, which went defunct after backing austerity measures antithetical to its alleged principles so it could become a junior partner serving the New Democracy Conservatives in a previous coalition.

But Venizelos, a Constitutional Law professor and fiery orator, said KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata, who succeeded him at PASOK, is going to make the party submissive to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras with snap elections coming on July 7.

Ironically, it was Tsipras’ failure to convince KINAL to join his coalition after the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) withdrew over his deal to give away the name of the ancient Greek province to a newly-renamed North Macedonia that contributed to the Leftists candidates big losses in May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament.

New Democracy won those elections big and KINAL finished third but the party is in upheaval after two candidates for the July 7 elections – Dimitris Lintzeris and Manos Epitropakis – pulled out and a top party official quit as well after Gennimata politically humiliated the respected Venizelos.

She put former Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, who was not heavily involved in the party, ahead of Venizelos in the list of Greek Parliament candidates.

Venizelos, in a statement, accused Gennimata of turning KINAL into an “appendage” of ruling left-wing SYRIZA.

Lintzeris said what Gennimata did was unacceptable. “The sidelining of Evangelos Venizelos confirms the unspoken intention of a system to lead the forces of progressive change into the arms of Tsipras,” he said.

He said Gennimata’s decision would make KINAL lose appeal to Venizelos supporters and those from the former PASOK, as well as with voters. “Her only concern is to build bridges for a coalition with SYRIZA,” he also added.

Epitropakis, who also withdrew from the race, said he “will not support Tsipras’ enablers,” as critics said Gennimata, who has failed to galvanize popular support for the chaotic KINAL, appears to be moving away from her vow to not work with SYRIZA.

Party official Yannis Economides also slammed Gennimata over the decision, saying it was “unacceptable and akin to a coup,” to effectively oust Venizelos, who, while not the party leader anymore, still towers over her in experience as a former finance minister, foreign minister and deputy prime minister as well.

Gennimata said she regretted Venizelos’ withdrawal from the race but not her decision, noting that his profile “did not match the message I wanted to send to progressive voters, to those disappointed by SYRIZA.”