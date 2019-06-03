Greece’s Venizelos Airport Ranked World’s Third Best

It’s no surprise to people who’ve used it but the sparkling clean, efficient, state-of-the-art Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos was ranked third of 132 airports in the world by the site AirHelp.

The company helps travelers seek compensation for delays, cancellations and overbooked flights and created rankings using three variables: on-time performance, service quality and food and shopping options. In 2018, the company surveyed more than 40,000 passengers across 40 countries on their airport experiences.

The ranking gave another reputation boost to the airport despite occasional strikes the past few years over austerity measures and other issues that have disrupted travel plans for many tourists and others.

The Athens International Airport has the 27th highest passenger traffic rates in Europe with some 24 million travelers passing through the airport in 2018.

In April, the airport won the first prize in the category Over 20 Million Passengers Yearly at the Routes Europe 2019 awards held in Hanover, Germany, beating out competition from Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Germany and Russia, following a vote exclusively by airlines, which reward excellence in aviation worldwide.

This year’s jury also lauded Greece for an impressive 11% growth of passenger traffic in 2018, with more than 24.1 million passengers.

The airport introduced 62 new routes this past year and welcomed 4 new airlines. Volotea and Ellinair also set up base in Athens, while Ryanair started 21 connections and Aegean Airlines 15 new routes, while another 13 companies increased their activity on 34 routes.

The airport opened on March 28, 2001 and functions as the primary international airport of Athens and the surrounding Attica region.

The only airports rated higher were Hamad International Airport in Qatar, ranked first, and Tokyo International Airport second. No American airports were in the top 10 at all.

Dead last was Lisbon Portela Airport in Portugal, behind Kuwait International Airport and Eindhoven Airport, The Netherlands.