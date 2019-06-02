Greek American Husband of Missing Mother of Five, & His Girlfriend Arrested

Police in the wealthy Connecticut town of New Canaan who had been looking for Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who disappeared during a bitter divorce and custody battle, said June2 they had arrested her husband and his girlfriend.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconis, 44, were charged with tampering with evidence and hinderig prosecution, detained on $500,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned June 3 in Norwalk Superior Court.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Fotis Dulos and Troconis have criminal court lawyers who could respond to the allegations.No further details were given.

The missing woman was last seen May 24 after dropping her children, ages 8-13, at a private school. They were now said to be under armed guard at their grandmother’s apartment in New York City.

Police have already searched locations in several towns, including a park in New Canaan where her vehicle was found. The case hasn’t been classified as a homicide although The Hartford Courant reported earlier blood was found in the missing woman’s home, with police believing there had been violence there.

Authorities spent June 2 home of Dulos and Troconis’ in Farmington and a second home connected to him. His wife had filed for divorce two years ago and they had lived separately.

Fotis Dulos and Traconis were escorted from their home the night of June 1 and went to a State Police barracks where he gave DNA and hair samples, The Courant reported.

More than two dozen state police cars and at least two K-9 units arrived around 8:45 a.m. June 2 at a property renovated and owned by Fotis Dulos’ company, the paper said.

The house is on sale for nearly $3 million, according to the website for Dulos’ company, the Fore Group, which makes custom-built homes.

In one of nearly 500 filings in their divorce battle, Jennifer Dulos wrote that, “I am terrified for my family’s safety, especially since discovering the gun, as my husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior.” She also accused her husband of 13 years of threatening to kidnap their children and take them to Greece.

Fotis Dulos said he turned in his handgun to the Farmington police, and that his wife was the unfit parent, accusing her of mental health problems, yelling at him and calling him names in front of guests, Fox News said.

Jennifer Dulos’ car was found behind Waveny Park, a popular 250-acre recreation spot that has jogging trails as well as picnic areas, soccer, baseball and softball fields, and the site of an intense search by police who used dogs, drones and a State Police helicopter.

They were looking in a high grassy area and a shallow pond about three feet deep, Steve Benko, the town’s Director of Recreation told Fox, which said some two dozen State Police officers and several canine units searched backyards, a storm drain and trash bins throughout the Upper Albany neighborhood of Hartford.

