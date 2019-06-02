Delusional Democrats, Irrelevant Republicans

Few people would argue that Donald Trump, love him or hate him, is insignificant. An almost equal number of people – millions upon millions of them – adore him or despise him. He may very well be the most recognizable person in the world. He looms large, like an imposing giant – a good or an evil one, depending on one’s perspective – dwarfing just about every other American politician out there. But speaking of those other politicians, who are …