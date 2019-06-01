Greek Palme d’Or Winner Kekatos: It is Important to Make Cinema with People You Love

Greek film director Vasilis Kekatos, who won the Palme d’Or for best short film at the 72nd Cannes Festival for his film “The Distance Between Us and the Sky” , in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), stressed the importance of making cinema with people that you love.

The director is the first Greek to win the award for best short film at Cannes and his film managed to stand out among 11 films that competed, out of a total of 4,240 films submitted.

The film also came away with the Queer Palm for Best Short Film for its sensitive approach to desire, exciting performances and good direction.

“It is a small story about love that can occur in the most unexpected place,” Kekatos said to ANA.

Asked what he has kept from this experience, he replied: “It is important to make cinema with people that you love because you will not find support elsewhere.”