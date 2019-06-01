Greek Communist Party Welcomes High Support from Greeks abroad in Euro-Elections

The high level of support for the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) from Greek voters abroad, where KKE placed third in the European elections with 14.09 pct of the overseas vote, “reflected their enthusiasm and optimism that KKE will emerge stronger in the general elections,” the party said on Friday.

“We especially want to hail the Greeks that voted abroad, who raised KKE to third power with a percentage of 14.09 pct and a small difference from the second party,” a party announcement said.

“The Greeks that live, work and study abroad can see in tangible form that the current anti-popular path to growth, which exiled them from Greece, does not differ from the situation they find in other countries also, since the attack is uniform. It is also a proof that our country has a significant, worthy and capable scientific and labour force that could, with a different social and economic organisation, be used for growth that benefits the many and not the few,” it added.