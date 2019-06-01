Greek-American Laeta Kalogridis Writing Script for First Film of Next Star Wars Trilogy

LOS ANGELES – Greek-American screenwriter and television and film producer Laeta Kalogridis, with roots in Kalymnos, is working on the first script for the next Star Wars trilogy, based on the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), BuzzFeed News reported.

Following the disappointing box office results for 2018’s Solo which explored the early adventures of Han Solo and Chewbacca about ten years before the events recounted in Star Wars: A New Hope (first released in 1977), the production company, Lucasfilm, reevaluated the franchise’s direction. Originally released in 2003, KOTOR, the video game, is a role-playing game with Jedis fighting the Sith around 4,000 years before A New Hope, BuzzFeed reported.

When asked about KOTOR, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told MTV News at the Star Wars Celebration in April, “Yes, we are developing something to look at… Right now, I have no idea where things might fall,” BuzzFeed reported.

The BuzzFeed report noted that “Kalogridis is close to finishing the first script of a potential KOTOR trilogy, according to the three sources,” adding that “she is the first woman writer of a Star Wars movie since The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, when Leigh Brackett received a co-writing credit with Lawrence Kasdan.”

Kalogridis, her representatives, Lucasfilm, and Disney did not respond to requests for comment at press time.

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, due in theaters December 2019, will complete the nine-film series on the Skywalker family as Disney announced earlier in May that a new trilogy by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of Game of Thrones, will be released in December 2022, BuzzFeed reported.

Internet speculation suggests that “Benioff and Weiss will be stewards of KOTOR, Kalogridis was hired in spring 2018 to develop the property,” BuzzFeed reported.

Born in Winter Haven, Florida, Kalogridis is a graduate of Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina and the University of Texas at Austin and attended UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television where she earned her MFA in screenwriting.

Her credits include scripts for Alexander (2004), Night Watch (2004), Pathfinder (2007) and Shutter Island (2010). She also served as an executive producer for the television series Birds of Prey and Bionic Woman, and most recently was creator and executive producer of Altered Carbon (2018).