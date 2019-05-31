Roger Federer Wins In His 400th Grand Slam Match

Roger Federer’s 400th Grand Slam match was a confident 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Casper Ruud, a player whose father was in the draw when the 20-time major champion made his French Open debut in 1999.

Federer became the first man or woman to reach the four-century mark, and improved his career record at the biggest tournaments to 345-55.

Wearing an image of the Eiffel Tower on his sneakers, Federer showed the fans in Paris his full arsenal of shots in the concluding tiebreaker.

There was a swinging forehand volley winner, a difficult low volley to set up an easy put-away, one of his trademark forehand passing shots, a volley winner to save a set point and a sharply angled overhead smash to end it.

Federer, returning to Roland Garros after a four-year absence, will face either Nicolas Mahut or Leonardo Mayer for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Another Milestone ✅@rogerfederer becomes the first to reach the Roland-Garros men’s singles round of 16 for a 14th time as he sails past Casper Ruud 6-3 6-1 7-6(8).#RG19 pic.twitter.com/FIHDQn6zWr — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2019