Roger Federer Wins In His 400th Grand Slam Match

By Associated Press May 31, 2019

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Roger Federer’s 400th Grand Slam match was a confident 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Casper Ruud, a player whose father was in the draw when the 20-time major champion made his French Open debut in 1999.

Federer became the first man or woman to reach the four-century mark, and improved his career record at the biggest tournaments to 345-55.

Wearing an image of the Eiffel Tower on his sneakers, Federer showed the fans in Paris his full arsenal of shots in the concluding tiebreaker.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer’s shoes, one adorned with the Eiffel Tower, kick up clay as he serves in his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

There was a swinging forehand volley winner, a difficult low volley to set up an easy put-away, one of his trademark forehand passing shots, a volley winner to save a set point and a sharply angled overhead smash to end it.

Federer, returning to Roland Garros after a four-year absence, will face either Nicolas Mahut or Leonardo Mayer for a spot in the quarterfinals.

