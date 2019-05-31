Greek 10-Year Bond Yields Fall Below 3.0 Pct

ATHENS – Yields for the Greek 10-year benchmark bond fell below 3.0 pct for the first time in its history on Friday, in line with other Eurozone state bond yields.

Greece’s 10-year bond dipped below the 3 pct ‘barrier’ and was trading at 2.98 pct for an all-time historic low on Friday afternoon, while the Greek five-year bond hit a historic low of 1.8 pct.

The German Bund yield also fell to a record low of -0.209 pct on Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, fuelling worries over a global economic recession. Italian bond yields rose further, by contrast, due to heightened tension between Rome and Brussels over fiscal policy.