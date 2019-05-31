ND Leader Mitsotakis Says He Wants to Unite All Greeks

TRIPOLI, Greece – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message of unity on Friday, noting that his aim is to unite all the Greeks. “If the Greek people place their trust in me, I will be the prime minister of all Greece, not just those that voted for me,” he said, in the context of his tour to the regions of Corinth, Argolida and Arcadia.

He also said that New Democracy has proved that through a correct centre-right policy, it has succeeded in limiting the appeal of extremist forces, as reflected in the results of the European polls.

Referring to the relations between the State and the Church he referred to seeking consensual solutions to outstanding issues: “We will discuss distinct roles of the State and the Church and how they can help the society. My work now is to unite the country,” he said.