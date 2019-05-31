Tsipras Backs Off Replacing High Court Officials Before Elections

ATHENS – After planning to replace the President and top prosecutor of Greece’s high court before the July 7 elections – they reach retirement age on June 30 – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government offered instead to work with the major poll-leading New Democracy in the appointments, an idea the Conservatives rejected.

If New Democracy wins the general elections as expected, party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as Premier, could make the picks instead of working out a compromise now, with only a week between the retirement of the officials and the polls.

SYRIZA Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou called for consensus between the bitter rivals after New Democracy said Tsipras was trying to undermine and influence the judiciary in favor of the Leftists policies and agenda.

Other court officials also are retiring, giving whatever government is power the authority to make wholesale changes with speculation that Tsipras wanted to make his move just before the elections and try to pass legislation favoring his party and supporters in case he loses.

In a letter to Kalogirou, New Democracy’s shadow justice minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos said that the conservatives “cannot not possibly give their consent to a blatantly anti-institutional procedure,” media reports said.

He said that a government that has called an early election is effectively an interim government and should restrict what it’s doing only to ongoing affairs. Tsipras said he will win the elections but didn’t explain why if he felt that way he wanted to appoint the new officials before the polls if he would still be in power later.

Kalogirou insisted there was no constitutional or legal obstacle for the current government to nominate and then ratify – via a slim Parliament majority – justices for the top positions.

“Realizing the political issue that has arisen, and because I consider it as an institutional obligation to avoid the impression that the choice of the leadership of the country’s top courts binds any government, I express the will of the government to choose the next president and prosecutor the Supreme Court and the three vice-presidents of the Council of State in agreement with the main opposition,” Kalogirou said in the letter.

He said this decision “honors” the judges who have already been shortlisted and sends a message of consensus and respect for the independence of the judiciary.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos’ office denied reports he was going to get involved, stating that there was “no intervention towards any direction from the President of the Republic” in the issue.

The reports claimed that Pavlopoulos warned the government that he would not sign off the Presidential decree approving the promotions unless the judges were selected in consensus with New Democracy, his party.