Burger Fest Opens on Friday in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – Gastronomy is once again taking centre stage in Thessaloniki, with the next three days dedicated to a festival that celebrates the burger in all its forms and variations.

The Burger Fest is the first and the largest food festival dedicated to the burger. From Friday to Sunday, it will take up residence at the premises of the Thessaloniki International Fair, migrating north from Athens where it has already become an annual institution.

Over 12 burger houses and pop-up stores will participate in the event, with choices catering to all tastes and preferences, including vegetarians and those on gluten-free diets. In addition to their beloved meat patties, burger lovers will also be able to enjoy with many different activities and live music on the sidelines.

Burger Fest will open at 17:00 on Friday and run until midnight and at 12:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

The entrance to the festival costs five euros, which includes one free beer or a soft drink for children. Entrance for children under nine is free of charge.