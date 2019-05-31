Ex-Minister Facing Bribery Questions Says Novartis Case Frame Job

ATHENS – Former health minister Andreas Loverdos, the only one of 10 political rivals of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA still being questioned over allegations of taking bribes, said it’s a fake scandal cooked up to frame him and government opponents.

The politicians, nine of whom have already been cleared by a prosecutor who could find no evidence backing up claims by three whistleblowers, two of whom remain anonymous, included two former prime ministers and Bank of Greece Gov. Yannis Stournaras, a frequent government critic.

Defending himself before a corruption prosecutor as a suspect in the case involving the Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis, Loverdos, who served the former and now defunct PASOK Socialists, called it a “political frame-up” and “a scourge for the country.”

In a written statement, Loverdos said he was submitting to judicial officials the seven legal suits he has lodged against witnesses in the probe as well as his speeches in Parliament on the subject.

“Those who took part in this abhorrent fabrication, which, as I declared from the very beginning, is a scourge for our country, will answer for and pay for their actions,” he wrote.

Loverdos is being looked at in what prosecutors said are claims he took bribes during his term as health minister from April 2011-May 2012 but not a shred of evidence has been produced with the targets saying it was a setup by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to detract attention from plummeting in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises.