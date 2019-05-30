No Metro, Urban Rail or Tram Services on Friday Morning and Evening

May 30, 2019

FILE - Kids stand in front of closed Metro gate during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Work stoppages on Friday morning and evening will leave Athens without any metro, urban rail (ISAP) or tram services from the start of the shift until 8:00 and after 22:00 in the evening until the end of the shift. Trains and trams will be running normally throughout the rest of the day.

Athens urban transport unions said that they are holding the work stoppages to protest against “dramatic shortages of staff and spare parts, which make it hard to provide a service to passengers and are completely degrading fixed-rail transport services,” according to a press release.

All Hellenic Railways (TrainOSE) and suburban rail (Proastiakos) trains will be running normally throughout the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available