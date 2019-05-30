Greek-Canadian Professor, TNH Contributor Andre Gerolymatos Passed Away

NEW YORK – Dr. Andre Gerolymatos, Professor of History and holds the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC Chair in Hellenic Studies, Director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University and a contributor to The National Herald, died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Dr. Gerolymatos served as the Director of the Hellenic Studies Program and as a co-director of the Terrorism, Risk, and Security Studies Professional Master’s Program. As an expert in modern Greek history and international affairs, he served on the Canadian Advisory Council on National Security from 2010 to 2012. Dr. Gerolymatos received his MA in Classics and PhD in History from McGill University.

Gerolymatos was the author of a number of books on Greek history, including 2004’s Red Acropolis, Black Terror: The Greek Civil War and the Origins of Soviet-American Rivalry, 1943-1949, which argues that the Greek Civil War was the first engagement of the United States in the Cold War. His most recent books are The British and the Greek Resistance, 1936-1944: Spies, Saboteurs, and Partisans from Lexington Books and An International Civil War, Greece, 1943-1949 from Yale University Press.

New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis, when he was informed of the death of the Greek academic and writer, expressed deep sorrow for Dr. Gerolymatos’ loss and his sincere condolences to his family.

Mitsotakis spoke of one of the great Greek intellectuals of the Diaspora who made a significant contribution to Greece.

It is noted that in 2012, Mitsotakis was a speaker at an event organized by the Greek Consulate in Vancouver and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Canada.