Grecotel’s Casa Marron Welcomes Its First Guests after Renovation

Grecotel Group announced the opening Thursday of the Casa Marron complex in the Peloponnese, following a complete refurbishment.

The upgrade is part of a Grecotel project that includes the total renovation and expansion of five hotel complexes at a total cost of 42 million euros.

Grecotel Casa Marron, formerly the Lakopetra Beach, welcomed its first guests for the summer of 2019.

According to a company announcement, the hotel was refurbished as a special resort that constitutes one of the most fabulous places and popular destinations in the Peloponnese, said Grecotel’s general director Vassilis Minadakis.

The hotel offers 172 rooms in the central building and 92 spacious 2-bedroom bungalows with private verandas and gardens.