ND Leader Mitsotakis Expresses Support for Candidate Regional Gov’s Metios, Kalogirou

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Thursday with Christos Metios, ND-supported candidate governor for the region of eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Mitsotakis was briefed on the course of the campaign ahead of the second round of the regional government elections on Sunday, and expressed his full support.

Moreover, Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with candidate regional governor for the North Aegean Christiana Kalogirou. The ND leader congratulated her for coming first in the first round of the elections and expressed his optimism over her election on Sunday.