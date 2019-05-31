eBook: The Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ukraine Autocephaly

NEW YORK – The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle presented on May 30 a one of a kind offering for all Orthodox Christians and indeed for all people of goodwill who are particularly interested in learning more about the Orthodox Church, according to archons.org.
“The eBook includes the following articles written by a diverse and noteworthy assembly of Orthodox commentators.
“Foreword by National Commander Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis
Introduction: The Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ukraine Autocephaly by Evagelos Sotiropoulos (Editor)
The Voice of Silence: A Monastic Voice on the Ukrainian Question by Mother Abbess Theoxeni
Pastoral Perspectives of the Ukrainian Autocephaly: A Personal Face to a Political Issue by Fr. John Chryssavgis
Penalty or Abuse of Power? Canonical Sanctions and Ukrainian Autocephaly by Fr. Nicholas Denysenko
What has Korea to do with Ukraine? Russia’s Tragic Assault on Korean Unity by Fr. Perry Hamalis
Ukrainian Autocephaly: Reflections from the Diaspora by Fr. Bohdan Hladio
Pastoral Care for the Ukrainian Orthodox by Fr. Cyril Hovorun
The Autocephaly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and the Canonical Prerogatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate by Archbishop Job of Telmessos
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church and Ukrainian Autocephaly by Dr. Daniela Kalkandjieva
The Role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Granting Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine: A Canonical Perspective by Dr. Lewis Patsavos
Reflections on Autocephaly by a Member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA by Dr. Gayle Woloschak
The goal of this eBook is to present information regarding the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ukraine Autocephaly that edifies and imparts grace to its readers (cf. Ephesians 4:29). In the words of Editor Evagelos Sotiropoulos, ‘The articles in this essay will hopefully add a measured quantity of love and hope – and fact – on the issue of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ukraine Autocephaly.’
“We close with a short passage from the eBook’s Foreword written by National Commander Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis:
“With the goal of making sure these materials reach the broadest possible audience, I have one request of you. Please share these materials with others. Indeed, I would like to ask each of you to email this collection to five other people and ask them to share this collection with five more.
“The Order gratefully acknowledges and sincerely thanks all of those individuals, but most especially the esteemed contributors, who made this publication possible, in the service of the Church and to the Glory of God!”eBook Ukraine FINAL
8 Comments
A book filled with the musings of some of the dumbest people the GOA ever produced. Black Bart should hang his head in shame.
Some of the authors whom I know are actually good scholars but they are all apologists for the excesses of the Ecumenical Patriarch as he seeks to become pope of the east.
Oopsies, they left out one important voice of the Greek Church, Metropolitan Kallistos of Diokleia. I will attempt to rectify the matter by posting his words. No need to thank me, Archons!
“The situation in Ukraine, in my opinion, is very serious indeed, and it does not simply involve the Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, it is a situation that involves the whole Orthodox Church. At present as we know, there is a schism between the patriarchate of Constantinople and the patriarchate of Moscow. They are not in communion. The patriarchate of Constantinople has created what he claims to be an autocephalous Church of Ukraine, but this is not recognized by Moscow, nor by any of the other Orthodox Churches. None of the other Orthodox Churches have supported the patriarchate of Constantinople.
“Now, the patriarchate of Moscow has broken communion with Constantinople. We, on the side of Constantinople, have not broken communion with anybody, but nonetheless the situation remains very serious.
“Now, my own opinion is not that of my patriarch. I have to admit with all respect for Patriarch Bartholomew, that I disagree with the decision that he has taken. To me, it is quite clear that for more than 300 years, Ukraine has been part of the Church of Russia. This is a fact of history and we cannot change the past. Therefore, I do not think it was right of the Patriarch of Constantinople to have intervened in what is part of the territory of the Russian Church.”
Metropolitan Seraphim of Kythira:
“The sin of schism is not purged even by martyr’s blood [quoting St. John Chrysostom]… Now, for his own personal reasons, he is giving autocephaly to the schismatics of Ukraine and revising the sacred order and canonical Orthodox Archdiocese of Ukraine, which is recognized not only by the Russian Orthodox Church, but also by all other local Orthodox churches. Schismatics, as we know, are not the Church, and communion with them is forbidden by the Divine and holy canons and the Apostolic and Ecumenical Councils. Why then this persistence of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in recognizing schismatics as an autocephalous Church? To provoke schisms and divisions in the one universal and Apostolic Church of Christ?”
Metropolitan Seraphim of Piraeus:
“It is now obvious that world Orthodoxy, following the unilateral decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant autocephalous status to a ‘church’ that is nothing more than a patchwork of schismatic, deposed, and self-consecrated bishops, is quickly being led to a new great schism, perhaps the second great schism after that of 1054, with incalculable ecclesiastical consequences for pan-Orthodox unity and to the utmost joy of its enemies.”
Metropolitan Nikiforos of Kykkos:
“Although His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople acknowledged and confirmed by his letter more than twenty years ago the deposition and excommunication of Metropolitan Philaret and his followers as schismatics from the Russian Orthodox Church and in general from the Body of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church; although three years ago, at the Synaxis of Primates in 2016, as His Beatitude Patriarch Kirill of Moscow reports in his open letter, the Patriarch of Constantinople promised that he wouldn’t do this, that he wouldn’t unilaterally grant autocephalous status to the Ukrainian Church and especially to schismatics—despite all of this, he completely without any reason began the process of granting autocephaly to the above-mentioned church. Moreover, what’s even sadder, after twenty years, and his own written agreement with the reprisals imposed on Philaret notwithstanding, he nevertheless restored the above-mentioned condemned person, contradicting himself and restoring those deposed and condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church.
“Sadly enough, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s granting of autocephalous status to the schismatic community of Philaret and Epiphany not only did not heal the existing schism in Ukraine, but on the contrary, aggravated it.”
Metropolitan Nikiforos of Kykkos:
“Now, after the granting of the tomos, we see a tragic reality: In Ukraine there exists a canonical Church under Metropolitan Onuphry and a schismatic community under the leadership of the defrocked Philaret and Epiphany. Obviously, there is a danger that after three years of military confrontation, the Ukrainian people will now be divided by a religious confrontation. Even greater is another danger: The unhealed Ukrainian schism could affect, as many have already said, the entire Body of universal Orthodoxy, with which, alas, it proved to be connected.
“Thus, I believe that we, the Holy Synod of the Cypriot Church, cannot recognize the schismatic Epiphany, having no canonical ordination, as the canonical Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine. It is even more unacceptable for us to have Eucharistic communion with unordained schismatics.”
Great work posting these citations from
Greek bishops. The phanar has gone
Out of its way to create a rift between
Greeks and Russians. Inviting the
Schismatics in Ukraine to mount athos
To serve the liturgy and bullying four
Greek abbots from athos into
Attending the enthronement of the
Fake bishop in Kiev has created
A rift along national lines on
Mount athos.
Sadly, some Greeks and Greek
Americans have ignored all
Voices critical of the phanar and
Think the patriarch has papal like
Authority.
Orthodox of all backgrounds must
Stand in defense of the faith.