ATHENS – After a miserable showing with 0.8 percent of the vote in the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament, it’s unclear whether the Independent Greeks (ANEL) who were partners in a government led by the Radical Left SYRIZA will run in the July 7 snap polls.

The tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic party is led by former defense minister Panos Kammenos, who pulled out after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ deal to give away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-named North Macedonia.

While Kammenos said Tsipras committed “political suicide” by going ahead with the deal over the opposition of two-thirds of Greeks, the ANEL leader’s decision to go against his own party’s alleged principles to join SYRIZA was more devastating for him.

ANEL won 4.8 percent of the vote in the 2015 elections and was brought into the government to give SYRIZA narrow control of the Parliament with Kammenos named defense minister after also reneging, as did Tsipras, on anti-austerity promises.

ANEL lawmaker Kostas Katsikis died media reports that Kammenos and the party will pull out and that it will go on even though it’s far below the 3 percent threshold needed to get back into the Parliament.

“It’s not true, it’s a lie,” MP told Kathimerini.gr. “We have not taken any such decision,” he said, noting however that the party may yet withdraw. ANEL got 3.46 percent of the vote in the 2014 European Parliament and Greek municipal elections.

On June 3, ANEL will meet to discuss whether to go although statistically it has virtually no chance and will join a big pile of marginal Greek parties who were briefly in Parliament before going under, unable to galvanize public support.

“There will be a lot of issues to discuss, including this (whether to run.”. However, at this point, why is circulating has nothing to do with the truth. they are speculating and distorting reality,” Katsikis added.

When Kammenos pulled out of the government, some of his members defected, with then-Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, who had a habit of jumping parties, going from the far-right ANEL to the far-Left SYRIZA so she could stay in power after that.