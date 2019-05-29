ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets with ND-Backed Candidate Governors

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis held consecutive meetings on Wednesday with four ND-backed candidates for regional governor, who will be contending for election in their respective region during the second round of the local government elections on Sunday.

Mitsotakis met with candidate regional governor of Attica Giorgos Patoulis, followed by the candidate for the Ionian Islands Rodi Kratsa, and also met jointly with the candidates for Central Greece and Western Greece, Fanis Spanos and Grigoris Farmakis.

“The role of Greece’s regions is crucial for what happens next, this is why I put so much emphasis on the election of people who believe in New Democracy’s program,” Mitsotakis underlined.

The ND leader expressed his undivided support to the four candidates and aired his conviction they will win their respective regions.

He also stressed that the candidates’ cooperation with New Democracy “is crucial to the implementation of the party’s development program, as supported by the majority of citizens in the upcoming early national elections, which (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras was forced to hold after his party’s defeat at the European elections.”

In a press release, New Democracy says five regional governors supported by the party have already been elected with percentages over 50 pct in the first round, and highlights that the party already has an electoral lead at six of the seven regions in the second round.