Lydia Angelopoulou and the New Era of the National Opera

Lydia Aggelopoulou is one of those people who chases their passion silently. She didn’t believe that everything would happen easily, in one day, but she had faith that one day all of her hard work would pay off.

The Greek National Opera’s singer-songwriter continues to sing operas and operettas, but since March of 2017, she has been tasked with another daily performance – this time in her new state-of-the-art installation at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Through her many years of experience in the National Opera, as well as her training at the National Conservatory and the Music Academy in Vienna, the University of Athens trained chemist, who always preferred piano, theater, and classical singing to experiments in laboratories was considered the most suitable candidate to take over the Public Relations/Press Office of the Εναλλακτικής και της Κεντρικής Σκηνής της Λυρικής.

Since 1995, she has been a permanent soloist of the Greek National Opera. She has appeared in at least 25 leading roles in various operas and operettas (including The Troubadour, Carmen, Cavalleria Rusticina, Adriana Lecouvreur, The Baptist, The Bat, Apaches of Athens, Summer Dreams of Pericles Koukou, Rigoletto, Aida, Zorbas and others) in Greece at the National Opera, the Athenian and Epidaurus Festivals, the Athens Concert Hall, the Thessaloniki Concert Hall, as well as abroad in Vienna, Valencia, Salzburg, Turin, Sofia, and many other cities. Additionally, she often appears in concerts and has collaborated with the Athens Chamber Opera and ERT. She also teaches at Philippos Nakas Conservatory and at the National Conservatory.

She is responsible, along with tenor Stamatis Beiris, for presenting an important social project and performance, the Suitcase Opera, the current installation of SNF which drawn large crowds.

The Suitcase Opera was launched in 2011 by the National Opera as an artistic action, the main purpose of which was to attract and captivate a new audience, enticing it to enter into the magical world of opera. The production of the Suitcase Opera was easy and flexible and thus it has traveled to various museums, libraries, and archaeological sites accompanied by the exceptional singers of the Greek National Opera, with a piano instead of an orchestra – and with all of its necessary props in a suitcase. These performances took place through an SNF donation which, by enhancing the efforts of the National Opera to make the lyrical theater accessible to a wider audience, supported and supports the cultural development of Greece.

Lydia Angelopoulou became famous in the world of opera enthusiasts because of some demanding roles she performed, such as when she played Azucena in Verdi’s Il Trovatore, George Bizet’s Carmen, Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni, and Adriana Lecouvreur by Francesco Cilea.

She remains one of the best and most talented teachers for her students, whom she “cannot be separated from,” and takes the necessary time to devote to them, because “she loves them and loves everything she does.”

She has become particularly involved in her charity work, which is touching – especially because she did not begin her charitable efforts when the crisis hit (like many others). Instead, she began her philanthropic works many years ago. Truly affected by the people living on the streets and in shelters, she embraces all of those who are in need of moral and emotional support with her angelic voice and presence. Through Greek operettas and other favorite opera lyrics, Lydia Aggelopoulou, along with the staff of ELS, gives her best self to all of those watch – hoping to lighten their despair and soften misery, even for just a short while.