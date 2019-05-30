Corrine Mentzelopoulos: Truths from the Vineyards of Chateau Margaux

This story resembles a fairy tale, but one where you do not know how to start. It began somewhere around the year 1500 AD in Margaux, a small town in the south of France, when the new owner of the Pierre de Lestonnac tower rebuilt the structure filled with cereal products that he inherited from his ancestors, who also possessed vineyards.

These vineyards still making history five centuries on. The 262 hectares of land have passed through many hands and the wine made from these precious grapes was named Chateau Margaux. Today, they are among the few wine producers who have been awarded the important Premier Cru distinction, which was first awarded by Napoleon III in 1855 to characterize the best areas of Bordeaux in terms of wine production.

But let’s fast forward to the 20th century. In 1977, Chateau Margaux was bought, to the great surprise of many, by a very wealthy Greek businessman who lived in Paris, Andreas Mentzelopoulos from the Peloponnese. The man proved to be a visionary and a genius as he decided to invest in Chateau Margaux, which had lost some of its luster, particularly after the energy crisis of 1973 when the market for high-end wines worldwide found itself in a deep recession.

Within two years, he was able to bring Chateau Margaux back to the ranking it deserved. Mentzelopoulos turned the winery back into one of producers of the best and most expensive wines in the world and that can only be enjoyed by a select, lucky, few!

In 1980 Mentzelopoulos passed away at just 65 years old. He had lost his 18-year-old son just five years before in 1975. He could not overcome his great sense of loss and his health rapidly declined shortly thereafter. We searched for his daughter, Corrine Mentzelopoulos, the sole heir of the billion dollar fortune her father left behind and one of the six most wealthy people in France, so that she could speak to us about Chateau Margaux.

A phone conversation was arranged between New York and Chateau Margaux at 3 PM France time. She had just come out of a cellar that was built in 1982 which was being restored from scratch to create better conditions for the barrels of wine it housed.

“When we harvest the grapes we put them in open barrels and let them sit for two years. The barrels are oak and have their own history. The oak trees used to make the barrels grow in only one place in central France, where they were first planted by a minister of Louis XIV when he ascended to the throne as King of France.

The oft-laughing lady who is optimistic and full of kindness, with broken Greek answered my questions. “Details are the most important things because there is nothing valuable that is made without attention to detail,” she said, adding “Chateau Margaux is so valuable, so large, so important that you cannot let it leave your hands. We must continue this great tradition.”

When Corrine Mentzelopoulou took over the business she didn’t even drink wine, and whatever was wine-related was totally unknown to her. However, she knew how to listen and learn.

“My father had chosen excellent staff, so it was easy for me to get adjusted. I wasn’t by myself. The only thing that I did in the beginning was to listen, listen, listen. The only thing that I knew was that I knew absolutely nothing about wine.”

She had studied Greek and Latin and pursued her MBA in Paris. Initially, she worked in the field of advertising, and later was a member of the financial and accounting department of Felix Potin, a chain of stores owned by her father in Paris. She considers herself to be lucky that she was able to take over a ready and economically healthy business but she is also proud that she has maintained it.

“It is my duty to deserve this gift that my father gave me and I am grateful to him. If he were to come now and see what I have accomplished, he would find 1,000 mistakes!”

Since 1980, she has taken the business into her own hands and made it into an empire. Her wines now travel to America, Australia, China, Russia, Mexico, and many other places. The suitors lining up to buy her business are always increasing since wine is now the second-most consumed luxury good in the world. The 3,200-acre estate produces 280,000 bottles of wine annually, which are priced from 200 euros to the most expensive at 225,000 euros. “A good wine depends on the soil and the weather more than on the way that it is prepared. Consequently, we have stuck to a place where the soil is ideal and where the seasons work harmoniously alongside our grapes to create our high quality product. Our tradition is based on knowledge, hard work, and quality control. I cannot go tomorrow and plant 10 hectares in some other soil type and create the same wine. It is simply impossible. The soil has been chosen for generations now for its own merit. Chateau Margaux is a rare, unique place in the world, in Bordeaux, where the best wines in the world can be found.”

Chateau Margaux has about 100 employees. It is the most famous small business that exists in the wine industry. U.S. President Thomas Jefferson in 1784 characterized Chateau Margaux as the greatest wine he ever drank, and President of the French Republic Valery Giscard d’Estaing called it a “national treasure.” The wine was sung about in an opera by Manuel Fernandez Caballero, Edgar Allan Poe included in the mystery short story Thou Art the Man, and Bruce Wayne as Batman wakes up from a dream and he pours himself a glass of Chateau Margaux. One has to wonder, what is the secret of Corrine Mentzelopoulos’ success?

“I am very competitive, but I am not wicked. I work hard. I make good use of the land that my father left me and I cultivate it with the knowledge and wisdom that I have gained over all these years. I have in my hands something unique in the world and it will go to my children. I am grateful for my family and my three children. Alexandra, my daughter, will continue to honor the legacy that my father left to me.”