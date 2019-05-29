Kerasohoriton of America “Agia Paraskevi” Association Celebrates Memorial Day

MEDIA, PA – Kerasohoriton of America “Agia Paraskevi” Association held a picnic in Ridley Creek State Park to celebrate Memorial Day. The celebration has been held the last 20 years and brings together over 130 Greek-Americans, family and friends. Games for all ages were played and there was plenty of food and refreshments.

Among those present were Pavlos Sioutis, Alexandros Papadopoulos, Christos Papadopoulos, Panagiotis Papadopoulos, Thanasis Sioutis, Spyros Dodos, Petros Botos, Dinos Botos, and Dean Kanellopoulos.