Kerasohoriton of America “Agia Paraskevi” Association Celebrates Memorial Day

By TNH Staff May 29, 2019

Kerasohoriton of America "Agia Paraskevi" Association celebrated Memorial Day at Ridley Creek State Park. Left to right: Pavlos Sioutis, Alexandros Papadopoulos, Christos Papadopoulos, Panagiotis Papadopoulos, Thanasis Sioutis, Spyros Dodos, Petros Botos, Dinos Botos, and Dean Kanellopoulos. Photo: Steve Lambrou

MEDIA, PA – Kerasohoriton of America “Agia Paraskevi” Association held a picnic in Ridley Creek State Park to celebrate Memorial Day. The celebration has been held the last 20 years and brings together over 130 Greek-Americans, family and friends. Games for all ages were played and there was plenty of food and refreshments.

Among those present were Pavlos Sioutis, Alexandros Papadopoulos, Christos Papadopoulos, Panagiotis Papadopoulos, Thanasis Sioutis, Spyros Dodos, Petros Botos, Dinos Botos, and Dean Kanellopoulos.

Kerasohoriton of America “Agia Paraskevi” Association held a picnic in Ridley Creek State Park to celebrate Memorial Day. Photo: Steve Lambrou

 

