LANSDOWNE, PA – Eleftheria VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 6633, has continued to observe Memorial Day since 1946 at Fernwood Cemetery. The tradition has its roots at Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Church, once in Philadelphia, now in Elkins Park, Pa.

It is one of the longest-running events in the Greek-American community of Philadelphia. Although the number of living members continues to decline, they keep the Memorial Day services alive.