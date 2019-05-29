National Railways Museum Finds New Home in Piraeus (Pics)

PIRAEUS – The National Railways Museum will now be housed in the historic building known as the Rotonda at the old railway depot in Pireaus.

The new museum was inaugurated on Tuesday by Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis in the context of the 150th anniversary since the foundation of the Hellenic Railways.

The National Railways Museum was established and operated from end the of 1980 in a venue at Sokou Street in Athens. From now on the public will be able to visit the Museum in Piraeus, in an area that hosts antique carriages, rare archival material, uniforms and photographs from the railway workers’ life, clocks, telegraphs and telephones along with timetables and old mechanical parts used by the historic steam engines.

On display in the same venue are School of Arts students and graduates that participated in the arts competition “150 years of Hellenic Railways”.