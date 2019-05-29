Greek-American Family Meets Archbishop Elpidophoros

BOSTON – Businessman and philanthropist Nick Manolis and his wife Voula from Dracut Massachusetts were the first Greek-Americans – besides the leaders of AHEPA who also happened to be visiting the Patriarchate at the time – that have met the newly-elected Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. They were visiting Constantinople and expressed a desire to meet their new Archbishop, who responded immediately. They met at the Ecumenical Patriarchate for an hour-and-a-half, had coffee together and during their conversation on May 14 …