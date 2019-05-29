Ordinations to the Diaconate and the Priesthood in Canada

TORONTO – His Eminence Metropolitan Sotirios ordained to the Holy Diaconate and Priesthood, respectively, George Kodogeorgakis, who is 28-years old and a graduate of the Patriarchal Theological Academy of Toronto. Having first been tonsured a monk and receiving the name Nikodimos, on April 30, he was ordained as a Deacon at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Laval, Quebec.

On Thursday, May 16, during an evening celebration of the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Laval, Quebec, Deacon Nikodimos was ordained into the Priesthood. All of the Reverend Fathers of Greater Montreal, Laval and surrounding areas participated.

Father Nikodimos (Kodogeorgakis) was appointed to serve as the parish priest of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Kingston, Ontario.

Christodimitropoulos, who is 39-years old and a student of the Academy was tonsured a monk and received the name Venediktos. On Saturday morning, May 18 he was ordained as a Deacon at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Montreal, Quebec. He will soon be ordained a Priest and appointed to serve at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Community of Sudbury, Ontario while concurrently continuing with his studies at Academy.

It is noteworthy that all the ordinations were attended by a multitude of faithful.

The Academy was established in 1998 by Metropolitan Sotirios, initially with seven students. Its purpose is to educate and prepare Greek-Canadian students to enter the holy priesthood and serve parishes in Canada. Two years ago the Ecumenical Patriarchate named it the Patriarchal Toronto Orthodox Theological Academy.

The Academy functions at the academic level of a university. Connected with St. Paul University of Ottawa, it is recognized by all universities in Canada. During its twenty years of existence it has graduated 47 students, 28 of whom became ordained as priests. The annual tuition is $6,500 Canadian dollars, which includes room and board