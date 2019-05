PARIS – Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas made it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, overcoming a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Greece’s Tsitsipas, who is 20, achieved his best performance at a major in January at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals. In the buildup to the French Open he reached the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid.