Greece: Latest Tally for European Elections, with 99.25 Pct Counted; Regional Stats, Comparisons

ATHENS – Edging closer to a final official count, with 99.25% of the European Parliament votes counted, the only significant change on Tuesday night (10:00 p.m.) was the confirmation that former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis’s party MeRA25 lost its single seat after dropping below the 3% threshold. The seat went to main opposition New Democracy.

ND leads the electoral race for the European parliament with 33.12% (8 seats) in the European parliament.

Ruling SYRIZA is second, with 23.77% (6 seats), followed by Movement for Change (Kinima Allagis/KINAL) with 7.72% (2 seats).

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) came fourth with 5.34% (2 seats) followed by Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) with 4.88% (2 seats), Elliniki Lysi with 4.18% (1 seat), and Mera25, which dropped to 2.99%, losing its seat.

Regional stats

With European Parliament ballot official counting nearly completed on Tuesday afternoon, the map of the country’s voting map was recorded as follows, including some comparisons with the 2014 Euroelections.

Ruling SYRIZA party won most votes in 6 of 59 voting regions in Europarliamentary elections on Sunday, while main opposition New Democracy (ND) came ahead in 51 of them. In Xanthi and Rodopi, northeastern Greece, the “Equality, Peace and Friendship Party” led all other parties.

Syriza gained its highest percentages of votes in cities or regions of Arta (34,77%), Iraklio, Crete (33,17%), Achaia (31,21%), Chania (28,67%), Western Athens Sector (27,55%) and Piraeus District II (27,50%), while ND got its highest percentages in Laconia (42,83%), Kastoria (41,30%), Northern Athens Sector (39,66%), the Argolid (38,63%) and Serres (38,19%).

Compared to the 2014 Euroelections, Syriza showed its greatest percentage rise in West Macedonia, Thrace and Epiros, and its greatest drop in the Ionian Islands and Attica.

ND showed the greatest rise in percentages in Attica and Piraeus District I, among others, and no loss of vote percentages compared to 2014.

On some of the islands that bore the brunt of migration – Lesvos, Samos and Chios – ND came ahead and showed a rise in percentages from its 2014 results, with Syriza following. Syriza also lost votes compared to 2014, although marginally so on Chios (0.99 pct).