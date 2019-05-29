My Wine App: My Market Chain’s Special Electronic Application for Wine

The Greek supermarket chain My market has unveiled a special electronic application for wine buyers called My wine app.

In an announcement, My Market noted that the history of wine in Greece runs parallel to the history of Greek culture and is interwoven with every aspect of Greek life through time. It points to the existence of distinguished Greek wine producers in every corner of the country and domestic labels that excel on both the national and international level.

My wine app was created, according to the announcement, to add a “new dimension” to the experience of wine, as well as to give access to the small and big secrets that all people want to know in order to choose correctly and enjoy the wine they desire.

My wine app guides consumers through the world of wine based on four main criteria:

– It first selects the appropriate variety of wine, depending on the food that is to be served;

– Groups wines based on their main flavor, e.g. fruity, light and others

– Groups wines according to their variety so that anyone who has a taste for one variety can try other similar wines

– Suggests solutions for wine according to every occasion (gift, festive table, party, etc.).

Through these guidelines, My wine App allows all users to explore and taste flavours and varieties, match them with their favorite foods and become “wine specialists”.

The app is available for Android and IOS for free.