AHEPA District 10 Educational Foundation Awards 51 Scholarships this Year

SOUTHGATE, MI – On May 18, at the AHEPA District 10 Convention Banquet, The Educational Foundation presented scholarship awards of $1,000 to $5,000 to 51 high school and college students for a total of $80,100.

The award ceremony and banquet took place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church Grecian Center Hall in Southgate, MI.

The District 10 Educational Foundation is one of the oldest, most active, and strongest foundations in the country, offering scholarships to students of Greek descend every year. Since its inception in 1976 has offered a total of over $695,000 to 684 students.

The recipients are all very deserving students with high grades, a variety of community services, and strong beliefs in the mission and ideals of AHEPA and the Daughters of Penelope (DOP).

The scholarships come from generous donors who have established endowment perpetual funds in their name or the name of a loved one. The awards are offered only from the dividends of the invested funds thus maintaining the perpetuity of the fund. Also, AHEPA and DOP Chapters and individuals offer one-time scholarships.

If you are interested for more information, please contact the Executive Secretary Milton Gust at 248-689-4156 or email at imgust@yahoo.com.

Also, check the web site: www.ahepa-district10.org/educational-foundation for the AHEPA District 10 annual report and the names of the 2019 scholarship recipients.