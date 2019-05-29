Turkish Defense Minister Hopes No War in East Mediterranean

With Turkey expecting delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems and the US mulling suspending training of Turkish fighter pilots in the new F-35, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said he hopes there won’t be war in the East Mediterranean.

Turkey has regularly violated Greek airspace and waters with fighter jets and warships and has sent two energy research vessels and a warship into Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to look for oil and gas in waters where foreign companies were licensed to drill.

That has increased tension in the region and while admitted Turkey has a presence “once in a while,” in those waters, Akar said he doesn’t want a conflict there, with Greece on alert but Cyprus incapable of defending itself and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades having said he thinks Turkey wants to take the whole island, having occupied the northern third since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

Anastasiades also said the presence of Turkish ships in Cyprus’ EEZ signals a second invasion through another means. Cyprus is a member of the European Union that Turkey wants to join while barring Cypriot ships and planes and not recognizing the legitimate government.

Akar, in an interview with Haberturk TV widely reported by Greek media, talked about tensions in the waters recent contacts in Athens between Greek and Turkish military delegations and Turkey’s claims in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cypriot media reported that after separate meetings with Anastasiades, European Council President Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated their opposition to Turkey’s activities in the island’s EEZ but the EU has no military to back it up.

Meanwhile, the delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is going according to schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to a report in Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency.

“The delivery will be carried out earlier than originally planned, at the request of the Turkish side,” Peskov was quoted as saying during a visit to Kazakhstan.

BUYING FROM BOTH SIDES

Turkey also wants to buy US-made F-35 jets but some members of Congress are trying to block it, fearing repercussions for Greece and Cyprus. That has led the US to consider ending F-35 training for Turkish fighter jets, the news agency Reuters said.

Greece and Turkey – alleged NATO allies – have argued for months over Turkey’s order for the Russian defenses which could undermine the defense alliance network and be a threat to US F-35 stealth fighters in the regions, the same type Turkey wants.

The two sources, who are familiar with Turkey’s role in the F-35 program and who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a final decision had not yet been made, the news agency said.

Akar said earlier that Turkish military personnel were receiving training in Russia to use the S-400, and said Russian personnel may come to Turkey.

Turkish pilots have also been training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. It was unclear whether a decision to suspend their training would mean they would have to leave the country, or would be allowed to remain at the base until a final decision is made about Turkey’s future in the F-35 program.

The United States has said Turkey cannot have the S-400 and be part of the F-35 program. The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp.

“Washington is signaling that while it would rather not break military ties with Turkey, it is ready to do so if Ankara does not change its mind regarding the S-400 purchase,” Soner Cagaptay, Director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute told Reuters.

The Pentagon and State Department declined to comment on any deliberations about the pilots. But Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews noted discussions are taking place with Ankara on potentially buying the Patriot missile defense system.

Andrews also said that the Patriot system, made by Raytheon Co., “remains a robust, NATO-interoperable alternative to the S-400 for (Turkey’s) national defense requirements.”

The United States has warned that if Turkey takes delivery of the Russian system, it will also trigger US sanctions under CATSAA, a law calling for sanctions against countries procuring military equipment from Russia.