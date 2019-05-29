Liana Mesaikou’s Fifty Shades of Melania World Premiere in Hollywood 

HOLLYWOOD, CA – Asylum Theatre and writer/producer Liana Mesaikou present the world premiere of Fifty Shades of Melania, a deep-dive comedic take on the various faces of the First Lady of the United States, doesn’t really care – or does she? – and the complicated spectrum of stereotypes women constantly fight, exploit, or reverse.

Written and performed by Liana Mesaikou and directed by Nicole Williams, this one-woman show opens June 8 and runs through June 30 at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Victim or accomplice? Trapped or willing agent? Melania Trump is an enigma, her actions and words contradictory. As both the media and public speculate about the First Lady’s true emotions concerning her husband and the presidency, she maintains an air of mystery – perhaps on purpose.

Join Melania at an exclusive press conference as she tries to get re-elected as the First Lady of the United States, as the press asks such hard-hitting questions as: What was Melania’s favorite movie as a little girl growing up in Slovenia? Will she be able to turn FLYLF into a hashtag? Will we find out which character from GoT Melania identifies with? Which are some of her favorite affirmations? And, of course, does she really care about this country?

Liana Mesaikou is an LA-based Greek writer/actress. She has directed and acted in a number of theater productions in Athens (Greece) and London. Mesaikou earned her Masters’ in Text and Performance Studies at King’s College London and RADA, and has studied comedy at The Groundlings, Second City and iO West. She is currently pursuing an MFA in Screenwriting at the University of California, Riverside. This is her first one-woman show.

Mesaikou told The National Herald that “I was born and grew up in Serres – a city near Thessaloniki. But I went to Panteion University, so I spent most of my 20s in Athens, studying and working there as a theater journalist.”

When asked if there are plans to bring the show to New York, Mesaikou told TNH, “I hope to be able to bring the show to NYC, too. It is a satirical piece but, hopefully, it is both entertaining and thought-provoking.”

Nicole Williams (director) is a writer/director from Los Angeles who has studied at iO West, The Annoyance, The Pack, and Second City. She is a graduate of The Second City Hollywood’s Directing Program and a member of their faculty. Williams’ work focuses on bringing women’s stories to life, and her credits include Live Rude Girls and Super Sexy Sexy Superhero. She is thrilled to be a part of the project and to be making her Fringe festival debut. Williams is a producing partner at Rubicon Crossing (www.rubiconcrossing.com).

The world premiere of Fifty Shades of Melania, written and performed by Liana Mesaikou and directed by Nicole Williams, takes place June 8 with performances at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Avenue in Hollywood on Saturday, June 8, 1 PM; Saturday, June 15, 1:30; PM; Wednesday, June 19, 10 PM; Friday, June 28, 6:30 PM; Sunday, June 30, 5 PM.

Tickets $10, available online: http://hff19.org/5825

Additional Information: https://fiftyshadesofmelania.com/.