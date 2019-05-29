Golden Dawn MEP Elected to EU Parliament Can’t Leave Greece

A member of the ultra-extreme right Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn who was elected to the European Parliament despite being on trial with the party’s lawmakers and dozens of other members won’t be able to leave the country without a special permit.

Yiannis Lagos had been barred from leaving Greece with the trial going on and without the permit can’t travel to Brussels or Strasbourg, France where the European lawmakers meet.

Lagos is one of several high-ranking members of Golden Dawn on trial for their role in the 2013 murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a party member and other crimes.

Lagos and party leader Nikos Michaloliakos were released from custody in 2015 after the 18-month maximum period of pretrial detention expired. They had been arrested in 2013 on charges of running a criminal organization, among others, which they deny.

Golden Dawn got 4.9 percent of the vote in the May 26 elections for the European Parliament, earning two seats in the assembly. The other seat goes to Thanasis Constantinou.