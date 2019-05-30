Letter to the Editor: On the “Green” Patriarch

Dear Editor,

Christos Anesti!

Well, the “Green” Patriarch has done it again. “Green” in this case, does not mean the phony politically correct environmental Patriarch he loves to boast about like a proud peacock, rather his inexperience! He may be a wise person but he is rather stupid. He has three eparchies’ in shambles and he does nothing. He waits until Australia dies before appointing anyone, he bogusly forces America to submit his resignation and who know what he is doing in England… probably nothing, as he always has and will do.

Once again, he shows his lack of respect, love or understanding for America, in the manner of electing Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa, as the new Archbishop. The charter, which the Patriarchate approved, has guidelines of how the new archbishop is elected. Bartholomew asked for a list of potential candidates by the end of the day. The Archdiocese Council along with Eparchial Synod asked for time, so a prayerful list could be formulated. They were disrespected as their request was ignored. Once again, he asks for America’s suggestions, yet already had his mind made up. So the questions remains, what does this new Arch-puppet of the Patriarchate, know about America. He never served here. How is his English?

Second, this new Archbishop will not have a chance in serving our American Church as long as the seated Metropolitans are still in power. Think back over 20 years ago when Archbishop Spyridon was forced upon us. These same hierarchs who were then diocese bishops ran Spyridon out on a rail and that was the time when the sitting Archbishop had control and was in charge of the entire Archdiocese. Now with the present system, the Archbishop is just a figurehead and has no power except to the Archdiocese District. The present Metropolitans who have no accountability to anyone will continue to run their little archdioceses at the demise of the new Archbishop and rightly so, since their voices were not even heard.

Alas, the “Green” Patriarch has nailed the final nail into the coffin of America and he doesn’t care. He has forever treated us as stepchildren and xeni. He is so out of touch of what reality is in America. He thinks the Greek language is going to save us. Wake up we have 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th generations here and countless mixed marriages.

If the “Green” Patriarch would get off his pompous throne and be a true leader, rather than one who wants to be 1st. He would come to America as a servant, and work in the trenches with his faithful and clergy and refuse grandiose banquets, receiving crystal and expensive gifts, and really see what the Church of America is about. But that won’t happen because he is indifferent and frankly incapable. He isn’t even coming to enthrone his new Archbishop because he is afraid of what he will face by the people he claims to love and serve. The mark of a true leader… no a “Green leader.”

Unfortunately, His All Holiness doesn’t realize he needs America and that America does not need him. So now he will continue to be sitting and hiding in his counting room, waiting for his fat hefty monthly check from the Church in America, so he can continue to run his “Haven for his ‘happy’ Hierarchs.”

While here in America we have a spineless synod not speaking out regarding this gross atrocity because, unfortunately, of their fear and loyalty to Istanbul. If the Metropolitans really love the Church of America, they would show some leadership and speak up instead of showing this false loyalty to Mecca, the Phanar.

They need to show some respect and loyalty to the people here in America who serve them, feed them, raise money for them, pay them, and lie for them. Their lack of courage was displayed at Clergy Laity with the unison “I don’t know.” It is now being validated, with their silence for their own people, whom they claim they love.

Thanks for the final destruction of the American Church “Your Greenness,” your love for us has been proven once again… it is non-existent! It is time for Autocephaly after all what is the difference between us and the Ukraine… money… we have it and he is afraid of losing it. He’d better be, $1 million a year!

John Pappas

Brighton, MA