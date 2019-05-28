ND Leader Mitsotakis: Greece Has Taken an Important Step Toward a “Great Political Change” (Vid)

BRUSSELS – Greece has taken an important step toward a “great political change,” main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, in a comment on the election result in Greece as he arrived for the European Peoples’ Party (EPP) summit.

“On Sunday….we proved that we can beat the forces of extremism and populism, placing emphasis on issues that most concern the Greeks. Attracting investments, creating jobs, cutting taxes and tackling lawlessness in neighbourhoods,” Mitsotakis said.

“As we proceed toward holding general elections, we are working very hard to convince the Greeks that we deserve their trust. There is no reason to change our strategy. After four difficult years, the Greeks deserve the truth and realistic solutions to improve their lives. ND will succeed in delivering these in practice,” he said.

Asked whether political developments in Greece are expected to affect the climate in the markets, Mitsotakis pointed out that the markets want political stability and that people within and outside Greece “know that our number one priority is economic growth.”

“We have a clear plan for attracting investments, on how to make Greece a country that is friendly to investments. We have a clear plan for 4 pct growth, we know how we will do it,” he added.

Την Κυριακή η Ελλάδα έκανε το πρώτο βήμα για τη μεγάλη πολιτική αλλαγή. Εστιάσαμε στα ζητήματα που απασχολούν περισσότερο τους Έλληνες και καθώς οδεύουμε προς τις εθνικές εκλογές θα εργαστούμε σκληρά για να τους πείσουμε ότι αξίζουμε την εμπιστοσύνη τους. #EPPSummit pic.twitter.com/OFW94Mp8xP — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) May 28, 2019

ND was entering the electoral race with confidence but also humility, respecting those that did not vote for the party, and “we will work hard to convince as many Greeks as possible that we deserve their support,” he said.