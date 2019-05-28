Analysis: They Made the Correct Decision

By Theodore Kalmoukos May 28, 2019

(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Holy Synod expressed eloquently and courageously the language of their historic responsibilities with the election to the Archbishopric Throne of America of then-Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa, putting an end to the drama of our Church in America.

They ignored the last minute intrigues and delaying tactics by theologically and ecclesiologically illiterate individuals who are trapped in legalisms and regulations. Undoubtedly they are ignorant of the fact that the constitutions and the regulations are …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

1 Comment

  1. This is neo papalism and an attack on
    Orthodox ecclesiology. Orthodoxy has no
    Supreme leader. The leader of the church is
    Jesus Christ. The faith has been protected
    By the tradition of conciliatory.
    Patriarchs of Constantinople have included
    Nestorios, iconoclasts, and others who
    Supported the council of Florence.
    The present patriarch has declared war on
    Orthodoxy.

    We in America should work for an autocephalous church of America that
    Will take its place with the other churches
    And maintain brotherly relations with them.

    We are seeing the sad end of the ecumenical
    Patriarchate not by the oppression of the
    Turkish muslims but by absurd and heretical
    Teachings foisted upon it by the current
    Occupant of the throne and his shameless
    Anti orthodox apologists.

    The end of the patriarchate and the
    Archdiocese are becoming likely.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available