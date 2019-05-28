Analysis: They Made the Correct Decision

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Holy Synod expressed eloquently and courageously the language of their historic responsibilities with the election to the Archbishopric Throne of America of then-Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa, putting an end to the drama of our Church in America.
They ignored the last minute intrigues and delaying tactics by theologically and ecclesiologically illiterate individuals who are trapped in legalisms and regulations. Undoubtedly they are ignorant of the fact that the constitutions and the regulations are …
This is neo papalism and an attack on
Orthodox ecclesiology. Orthodoxy has no
Supreme leader. The leader of the church is
Jesus Christ. The faith has been protected
By the tradition of conciliatory.
Patriarchs of Constantinople have included
Nestorios, iconoclasts, and others who
Supported the council of Florence.
The present patriarch has declared war on
Orthodoxy.
We in America should work for an autocephalous church of America that
Will take its place with the other churches
And maintain brotherly relations with them.
We are seeing the sad end of the ecumenical
Patriarchate not by the oppression of the
Turkish muslims but by absurd and heretical
Teachings foisted upon it by the current
Occupant of the throne and his shameless
Anti orthodox apologists.
The end of the patriarchate and the
Archdiocese are becoming likely.