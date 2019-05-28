AHEPA District 10 Educational Foundation Presents Scholarship Awards

NEW YORK – The AHEPA District 10 Convention Banquet, The Educational Foundation presented on May 18 scholarship awards of $1,000 to $5,000 to 51 high school and college students for a total of $80,100, according to AHEPA’s announcement.

“The District 10 Educational Foundation is one of the oldest, most active, and strongest foundations in the country, offering scholarships to students of Greek descend every year. Since its inception in 1976 has offered a total of over $695,000 to 684 students.

“The recipients are all very deserving students, with high grades, a variety of community services, and strong beliefs to the mission and ideals of AHEPA and DOP.

“The scholarships come from generous donors that have established endowment perpetual funds in their name or the name of a loved one. The awards are offered only from the dividends of the invested funds thus maintaining the perpetuity of the fund. Also, AHEPA and DOP Chapters and individuals offer one-time scholarships.”

Source: AHEPA