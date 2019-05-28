Varoufakis’ Mera25 May Lose Seat, Based on Updated Vote Count

ATHENS – The allocation of seats for the European Parliament looked set to change as the counting of ballots for the European Parliament elections in Greece progressed on Tuesday, with Yanis Varoufakis’ party Mera25 slipping below the 3.0 pct threshold with 93.76 of the votes counted.

If this holds true until the count is completed, then Mera25 loses its one seat in the European Parliament, which then goes to New Democracy (ND) as the leader of the electoral race, with 33.12 pct.

This will then give ND a total of 8 seats in the European parliament, while ruling SYRIZA is second with 23.80 percent (6 seats), followed by Movement for Change (Kinima Allagis – KINAL) with 7.69 percent (2 seats), the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) with 5.38 percent (2 seats), Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) with 4.86 percent (2 seats) and Elliniki Lysi with 4.15 percent (1 seat).