Now Hiring: Cyprus Casinos Bringing Jobs Bonanza

Satellite casinos operating on Cyprus until a new a 550-million euro ($664.03) gambling colossus by Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho is completed are drawing so many customers that the company is hiring more workers.

New job openings were announced at Cyprus Casinos (C2) satellite casinos in Ayia Napa, Nicosia and Limassol by Melco Group, the company behind City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated casino resort, said In-Cyprus.

With 800 Melco employees in Cyprus already, most Cypriot citizens, the company is now looking to fill eight new positions for Gaming Machines Attendants at C2 Ayia Napa and four Gaming Machines Attendants and seven Trainee Dealers at C2 Limassol and C2 Nicosia.

All successful Dealer Training applicants will join the free, industry-leading Melco dealer school for a three-month training program, during which time they will be officially employed by Melco, the report said.

Successful Gaming Machine Attendants will attend an intensive two-month training program that will include theoretical and practical on-the-job training as official Melco employees.

Victoria Michaelidou, VP Human Resources of Melco in Cyprus, said that Melco Group offers opportunities for advancement within the company and a competitive remuneration and benefits package.

“More importantly is the quality of the training which is consistent with our global Melco Hiring Philosophy where we hire on attitude, image, and potential and we train on skills,” she said.

City of Dreams Mediterranean will bring some 4,000 job opportunities during the construction phase and approximately 2,400 permanent jobs once it is fully opened.

All EU citizens can apply for the positions and all candidates must be over 21 years old. The positions are available on the C2 official website www.cypruscasinos.com.

The Gaming and Casino Supervision Commission said about 175 million euros ($196.55 million) was paid out from June 2018 through the end of January this year with customer pouring onto the island to take a shot at gaming tables and slot machines, The Financial Mirror reported.

Most of the gamblers, some 80 percent were Cypriots, while four percent were Greeks and 11 percent other nationalities flocking to the pop-up casinos, the major draw in Limassol with 33 gaming tables and 242 slot machines, a Salon Prive VIP gaming area, Columbia Bistro restaurant and two bars that runs non-stop and draws about 2,000 people daily.

Commission Chairman Christos Mavrellis told Cypriot lawmakers an additional 4 million euros ($4.49 million) was paid to the state for licenses.

Responding to criticism in Parliament the casinos have not contributed to increasing the tourist flow as expected, Mavrellis said they expected 300,000 more tourists per year when the integrated casino resort opens in Limassol in 2021, the news site said.