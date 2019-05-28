Analysts Advise US Closer Alignment With Greece Over East Mediterranean

Although relations between Greece and the United States were said to be the closest ever – ironically under the formerly anti-American ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – the ties need to become even tighter because of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is making moves.

That was the view of two analysts who said that “tectonic shifts” are taking place, writing in Newsweek magazine, saying the US needs “deeper cooperation with Greece.”

In an article titled Greece: America’s New Key Strategic Partner, Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America and a former Pentagon official for President George W. Bush, and Charles Wald, former Deputy Commander of US European Command, praise Greece as a “driving force” that has “adroitly” exploited seismic changes in the region.

“Greece is growing into NATO’s new southeastern bulwark … also taking the diplomatic lead in creating new forums to deepen regional cooperation with Cyprus, Egypt and Israel,” the writers said.

Makovsky and Wald said the changes came in response to to “aggressive strategic posturing” from Turkey and an “anti-American approach to the region” from Iran, Turkey and Russia.

“Once a reliable US ally, Turkey under President Erdogan increasingly diverges from, and often directly opposes, American interests. This is by no means limited to the Eastern Mediterranean, but it is particularly acute here,” they said.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had said he would take Greece out of NATO before making a deal to give away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-named North Macedonia, opening the door for that country to get into the defense alliance as a bulwark against Russia interests in the Balkans.

After a US-Greece Strategic Dialogue meeting in Washington, D.C. he also was keen to letting the US expand a military presence in Greece after saying he would stop it, reneging on those promises as well as to stop austerity in the country.

The authors praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s show of public support for the forum of Greek, Cypriot and Israeli leaders in Jerusalem in March, but said it needs to be followed “by more concerted US-led efforts,” including a strategy to “to push back hard against Erdogan’s excesses,” reduce the American military presence in Turkey, boost that presence in the Mediterranean and promote “deeper cooperation with Greece,” they said.

Turkey has repeatedly sent in fighter jets and warships to violate Greece airspace and waters and positioned two energy vessels and a warship in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to drill for oil and gas despite admonitions from the US and European Union, forging ahead anyway.