Tsipras’ Top Aide Blames No-Shows for SYRIZA Defeat

ATHENS – Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, perhaps the closest aide to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said their ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s severe setback in the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament was because of abstentions.
Pappas, who backed Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis for chiding a wheelchair-bound New Democracy candidate – the Conservatives beat SYRIZA by some 9.46 percent – said polling firms didn’t correctly calculate how many people would stay home and not vote to show their dissatisfaction, said Kathimerini.
He said a 7.8 percent increase in the amount of people not voting had a “devastating impact” on the Leftists without explaining why their pollsters hadn’t picked up on it and given the party a chance to woo them.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut into New Democracy’s margin of victory with a barrage of handouts, including pension bonuses and tax cuts after pensions were reduced and taxes raised to meet the demands of European creditors but it wasn’t enough.
Pappas also called for a debate between the premier and conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, “so that the people know, in detail, exactly what is at stake.” He didn’t mention Mitsotakis offered a debate before the elections but Tsipras rejected it.
Pappas said a debate, however, would let the Leftists and Conservatives put all their cards “on the table” for people to judge before the coming snap elections that Tsipras said he would call instead of still staying at the helm until October, when they had to be held.
2 Comments
Better find a real job you nerd, SYRIZA lost because of lies, not No Show’s…No debate because Mitso sucks at them…..keep up the rallys, get more to the polls 17-102, olds this year…Time to rid Greece of SYRIZA….
The were two obvious defeats..as Pavlo stated….SHYRIZA LOST BECAUSE OF LIES…NOTHING MORE,
NOTHING LESS , TO THE PEOPLE OF GREECE!
But the Aristocrats in Brussels,also lost to the enemy to their Proletariat dictatorship who made great gains. and that is the people ..or better known as the deplorable ignorant Populist …the stated enemey of Brussels and the Aristorcrates in the Greek Government,.who proclaim everyday ..they wish to be the model vassal state of Brussels and Washington!
This is important..because it is the stated goal of these rulers to turn Europe into one big blob of humanity without National cultures and values built and defended by the Blood of Greeks, who represent the world richest cultures and values ..including the foundation of democracy..which if you haven’t notitced is being trampled by the U.S and EU ..aristocartic elitist, who take theri orders from oligarks, and billionaires. like George Soros, Moris Enelman, the Royal family of Saudi Arabbia !
This Grand scam, by Naz’s , Marxist, sexual freaks and any billionaire who is part of this club, wishes to make Greece , who has the most to lose culturally and historically to these theives…and replace them with their new cultural identity and history with one which makes the citizens of Greece…simply, known as European …and if you do not understand ..the Macedonian Theft…then you just don’t get it…
These degenerates with TNH and western media make Hellenism evil !