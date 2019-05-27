Tsipras’ Top Aide Blames No-Shows for SYRIZA Defeat

ATHENS – Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, perhaps the closest aide to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said their ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s severe setback in the May 26 elections for Greek municipalities and the European Parliament was because of abstentions.

Pappas, who backed Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis for chiding a wheelchair-bound New Democracy candidate – the Conservatives beat SYRIZA by some 9.46 percent – said polling firms didn’t correctly calculate how many people would stay home and not vote to show their dissatisfaction, said Kathimerini.

He said a 7.8 percent increase in the amount of people not voting had a “devastating impact” on the Leftists without explaining why their pollsters hadn’t picked up on it and given the party a chance to woo them.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut into New Democracy’s margin of victory with a barrage of handouts, including pension bonuses and tax cuts after pensions were reduced and taxes raised to meet the demands of European creditors but it wasn’t enough.

Pappas also called for a debate between the premier and conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, “so that the people know, in detail, exactly what is at stake.” He didn’t mention Mitsotakis offered a debate before the elections but Tsipras rejected it.

Pappas said a debate, however, would let the Leftists and Conservatives put all their cards “on the table” for people to judge before the coming snap elections that Tsipras said he would call instead of still staying at the helm until October, when they had to be held.